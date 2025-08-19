Mannu Kya Karegga? continues to raise the bar for music lovers. After gifting audiences melodious hits "Humnava" and "Saiyaan", the makers Curious Eyes Cinema under Sharad Mehra now unveiled the third gem from the film – "Teri Yaadein", composed by Nishikant Ramteke. Shah Rukh Khan’s Romantic Songs: From ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’ to ‘Chaleya,’ Best Songs Featuring Bollywood’s Badshah for the Die-Hard SRK Fans.

A soulful romantic track, is set against the breathtaking landscapes of Mauritius, bringing alive the charming chemistry between fresh lead pair Vyom and Saachi Bindra. Sung with heartfelt depth by Raghav Chaitanya and penned poetically by producer Sharad Mehra, the song beautifully fuses old-school romance with tender emotion, making it a visual and musical treat.

With each release, the music album of Mannu Kya Karegga? is shaping up to be one of the most beautiful of the year - an enchanting collection where every track is striking a chord and swiftly winning over audiences.

Watch 'Teri Yaadein' Song From 'Mannu Kya Karegga?':

The film also boasts a powerhouse supporting cast, including Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar. ‘Metro In Dino’ Song ‘Dil Ka Kya’ a Heady Dose of Nostalgia From Golden Era of Modern Hindi Film Music (Watch Video).

Mannu Kya Karegga? promises to be raw, real, and brimming with heart - because sometimes, finding yourself begins when everything else falls apart. It will hit cinemas nationwide on September 12, 2025.

