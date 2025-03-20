Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, best known for creating projects like Shahid and Scam 1992, is now all set to entertain Indian audience with a remake of Sri Lankan Comedy 'Tentigo'

"Tentigo" opened in Sri Lankan theaters on March 14. The film's Tamil-language adaptation, "Perusu," also directed by Ram, opened in India on March 14, as per Variety.

The Hindi-language adaptation marks celebrated casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a producer, with "Tentigo" producer Hiranya Perera attached as associate producer. True Story Films is joining forces with indie powerhouse Crawling Angel Films, with Sanjay Gulati and Neeraj Pandey co-producing the Hindi version.

"Tentigo" first gained international recognition after premiering at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it won the special jury Award.

While details regarding the director and cast remain under wraps, the producers have promised a lineup of talent that will enhance the project, Variety reported.

"I'm not usually in favor of remakes, but this one had me genuinely excited," said Mehta. "The moment I saw 'Tentigo,' I couldn't stop laughing. It was sharp, irreverent, and yet deeply emotional - the kind of story that stays with you. I believe this adaptation will resonate with audiences across India."

Chhabra, who has collaborated with Mehta as casting director since Toronto selection "Shahid," said: "Working alongside him as a producer feels like a natural extension of everything we've built over the years -- I'm excited about this new chapter in my career."

Sanjay Gulati of Crawling Angel Films, known for titles like Sundance winner "Girls Will Be Girls," "Once Again," and "Nimtoh," noted: "Over the last 10 years, many films I've been involved with have premiered at film festivals, but often remained out of the public eye. 'Tentigo,' as a comedy, defies the typical 'festival film' label. Through this adaptation, I aim to break free from such definitions, as what truly matters is reaching a wide audience." (ANI)

