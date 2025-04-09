Washington DC [US], April 9 (ANI): Actor Harry Melling, who is known for his role of Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise, is set to star opposite actors Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough in the upcoming film 'Butterfly Jam', reported Deadline.

The movie is being directed by Cannes prize-winner Kantermir Balagov, who is known for his Russian language films Beanpole and Closeness. The upcoming film marks the English debut for the Russian director.

The details of the characters are still not revealed by the makers.

According to Deadline, the movie is set against the backdrop of New Jersey's Circassian community, and it revolves around a teenager whose father and aunt run a struggling diner specializing in Circassian cuisine. When he's not helping out in the restaurant, the boy is training to become a professional wrestler.

But after one of his father's misguided schemes goes wrong, he is forced to take on board his father's failings as he finds himself confronted with a violence that will force him to grow up faster than he would like, reported Deadline.

Actor Melling is currently seen in the historical drama television series Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. The actor was also recently seen in Scott Cooper's 'The Pale Blue Eye', Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', Netflix's Emmy winner 'The Queen's Gambit', and others.

The British actor will also be seen starring opposite Alexander Skarsgard in Harry Lighton's buzzed feature debut, Pillion, which will be released by A24 in the U.S. and Cornerstone internationally, reported Deadline.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Harry Lighton, who directed the BAFTA-nominated short Wren Boys, has come on board to direct Pillion from his own script. The script is inspired by Adam Mars-Jones' 2019 novel Box Hill.

Melling plays Colin, a weedy wallflower who is letting life pass him by until he meets Ray (Skarsgard), an impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club, who him on as his submissive.

Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life and introduces him to a community of kinky, queer bikers, but as Colin dives deeper into Ray's world, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is really for him. (ANI)

