Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been in the news after he made a controversial remark about the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. He has now found himself entangled in legal drama due to his controversial joke. Amid this, Kunal Kamra has refused an alleged offer to join Bigg Boss. He took to social media and shared a screenshot of a chat between him and a person claiming to be from the casting department of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. However, the stand-up comedian declined the offer, saying he would prefer checking into a mental hospital instead. Kunal Kamra Eknath Shinde Controversy: Comedian Urges Bombay HC To Quash FIR Lodged Against Him, Appeals for Virtual Hearing After Facing Death Threats.

Kunal Kamra To Participate in ‘Bigg Boss’?

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday (April 8), Kunal Kamra shared a screenshot of a message received from a person claiming to be the casting director of Bigg Boss. In the ss, the person wrote, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss, and your name came up as someone they may find interesting. I know it may not have been on your radar, but honestly, its such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?"

Kunal Kamra Receives Offer for Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’

(Photo Credit: @kuna_kamra/ Instagram)

Kunal Kamra replied to the message and refused to be a part of the upcoming season of the popular reality show and wrote, "I would much rather check into a mental hospital." It is currently unclear whether Kamra was approached for Bigg Boss 19 or Bigg Boss OTT 4. BookMyShow Breaks Silence After Kunal Kamra Asks Ticketing Platform Not To Delist Him Over Eknath Shinde Joke Row, Says Facts Misrepresented.

Talking about Kunal Kamra's controversy, the comedian caused a massive trigger after he called Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde "Gaddar" (traitor) during a recent stand-up gig. His controversial joke left Shiv Sena supporters angry, and they vandalised The Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar where Kamra performed his act. An FIR was filed against the 36-year-old, and he was later summoned by the Mumbai Police.

