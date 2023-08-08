Following rumours that Benjamin Millepied had an affair, Natalie Portman and her husband are reportedly no longer together, as per Page Six. The couple, who have two children together, called it quits after 11 years of marriage, a source told Us Weekly on Monday. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” the insider claimed. Despite it being their wedding anniversary, Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, were spotted separately in Sydney last week. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Part Ways After 11 Years of Marriage – Reports.

Just weeks after she was pictured looking upset while out with the dancer, the Black Swan star's 4-carat, Jamie Wolf-designed ring was conspicuously missing from her finger. It happens two months after rumours about Camille Étienne, a climate activist, and Millepied started to circulate. Photographs of Millepied and Étienne meeting in his office were published in the French magazine Voici. Nearly two hours later, they were seen leaving the building separately after coming in separately. According to the article that went along with it, Portman was informed of her husband's alleged infidelity months earlier, Page Six reported. According to sources, the couple initially split up last year but were able to resolve their marital issues. Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Millepied Accused of Cheating on Her With a 25-Year Old – Reports.

They are attempting to resolve their differences without separating. Ben is making every effort to win Natalie's forgiveness. One insider revealed, "He loves her and their family. According to the source, Portman is incredibly private and her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids, referring to her children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6. On the set of Portman's Oscar-winning movie Black Swan, Millepied met Portman in 2009 for which he was the choreographer. They said "I do" in California, in 2012 after he got down on one knee in 2010.