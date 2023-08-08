Natalie Portman married French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied on August 4, 2012. The now estranged couple had met on the sets of Black Swan and began dating from 2009. As per a report by the Us Weekly, Natalie and Benjamin have separated after 11 years of marriage owing to latter’s extra marital affair. A source was quoted as saying, “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.” It was June this year when rumours started doing rounds that Benjamin is having an affair with a young climate activist named Camille Étienne. Natalie and Benjamin have not issued any official statement on their separation. Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, Bohemian Rhapsody Stars, Call It Quits After Dating for Five Years – Reports.

Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied

