Trouble in Paradise! They were seemingly rock solid for over a decade of marriage, but now things are not okay. As per reports, Natalie Portman's husband Benjamin Millepied cheated on her with a 25-year-old. Natalie and her husband are reportedly working on their marriage following allegations of cheating. They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on August 4, 2022. Cannes 2023: Natalia Portman, Julianne Moore’s Film May December Gets Six-Minutes Standing Ovation at the Premiere.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Natalie Portman's husband Benjamin Millepied is facing cheating allegations: https://t.co/X7uaNFivJe — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 2, 2023

