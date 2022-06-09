Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Filmmaker and television personality, Karan Johar, shared the first motion poster of legendary Amitabh Bachchan's character from his movie 'Brahmastra', on his social media account, on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan dropped the poster, wherein Amitabh could be seen fiercely holding the sword of light.

Sharing the motion poster, Karan wrote, "Guru hai ganga gyaan ki. Kaate bhaav ka paash. Guru utha le astra jab, kare paap ka naashEk aisi Roshni jismein hai... har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti.Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHASTRA: The Sword of Light!BRAHMASTRA Trailer out on JUNE 15th."

Fans and admirers dropped loads of heart and fire emoticons for the upcoming flix in the comment area, including actor Mouni Roy, who is also a part of the movie.

While the trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' will be unveiled on June 15, the movie is all set to be released on September 9, 2022.

'Brahmastra,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as professor Arvind Chaturvedi, and Nagarjuna as Ajay Vashisht, an archaeologist and Damayanti is the name of Mouni's character. (ANI)

