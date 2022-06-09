Bollywood diva Disha Patani has spoken about her "lack of sleep" through a selfie she posted on her social media. The Malang actor captioned her Instagram story as "When lack of sleep hits you." In the picture, Disha can be seen in a black tube top accessorised with a minimalistic cross pendant. Disha Patani Workout and Diet: How the ‘Baaghi’ Girl Manages to Maintain Her Perfect Abs.

Disha kept her hair in a messy ponytail and sported a nude lipstick shade, which complimented her flawless look further. Disha's Instagram stories indicated that she was on a a trip somewhere. The actor seems to love taking pictures of the sky. In her recent posts, she shared some stunning images of the sky displaying changing colours from scarlet to purple and indigo. Disha Patani Shares Glimpse of Her Favourite Exercises As She Lifts 70kg Weights! (Watch Video).

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Story Below:

Disha Patani's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is also known for her intense workout regimes which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well. Meanwhile, Disha is the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Project K is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)