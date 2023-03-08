Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bollywood and Holi songs are like those mushy lovers who can't let each other go! Take any era and you will find evergreen hindi Holi songs from 'Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat' to 'Ang se ang lagana', from 'Rang Barse' to 'Balaam Pichkari'...

Hindi movies have gifted us some memorable holi songs, without which the party seems dull. This holi, let's add colour and loads of fun with these songs to the party.

'Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi' - Waqt: The Race Against Time

Music director Anu Malik helmed and sang the song with Sunidhi Chauhan. The number, penned by lyricist Sameer, stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

'Rang Barse' - Silsila

Holi celebration is incomplete without this song which is from the 1981 film 'Silsila' sung by Amitabh Bachchan and penned by his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song' - BKD

The Holi song from the 2017 Hindi movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' starring Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dev Negi, Monali Thakur, and Ikka Singh.

'Balam Pichkari' - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A Holi playlist is incomplete without grooving to this Holi song 'Balam Pichkari' from Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. The track, which was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone', is a youth favourite.

'Gori Tu Latth Maar' - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The song 'Gori Tu Lath Maar' from the blockbuster Hindi Bollywood movie 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar playing the Latthmar Holi. The song has been by Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal.

Holi doesn't quite seem Holi without these Bollywood songs. (ANI)

