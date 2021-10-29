Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Like many others, actor Raveena Tandon also celebrated the decision of the Mumbai High Court, which granted bail to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, over 20 days after his arrest in the drug seizure case.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena shared a note that read, "As a parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights. As a friend, I wish them all the strength, may all good and positivity shine now."

She hailed the court's decision and wished for a Happy Diwali for everyone.

"Hope it's a Happy Diwali for all of you and May This world see love and peace always," she tweeted.

Aryan was one of the several people arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship sailing off Mumbai's coastline by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Soon after the news of Aryan's arrest, Raveena came out in support of the 23-year-old.

"Shameful politics being played out.. it's a young man's life and future they toying with ... heartbreaking," she had earlier written. However, she did not take any names in her post.

Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai. He is likely to walk out of the jail on Friday after all legal formalities will be done. (ANI)

