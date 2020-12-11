New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): As veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday, social media started flooding with a plethora of warm wishes from fans and the film industry. Wishing for his good health, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan also penned a special heartwarming note for the legend.

The ' WAR' actor took to Twitter and noted, "Celebrating the legend that @TheDilipKumar Ji is! HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SIR. Warm wishes for your good health, happiness and peace. Thank you for your legacy" with folded hands emoticon.

Earlier in the day Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurana, Varun Dhawan, and many others also wished the actor on the occasion.

Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, and made his acting debut with the 1944 film 'Jwar Bhata'. He is best-known for iconic roles in films like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998 and was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. (ANI)

