Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): The first look of actor Huma Qureshi from the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' has been released by the makers. The Yash-starrer action-thriller will feature her playing a character named "Elizabeth."

On Sunday, the makers took to their Instagram account to share the poster. The film stars Yash in the lead role.

The poster shows the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress standing in a graveyard setting with old tombstones and stone figures in the background. Dressed in a black outfit, the actress is seen next to a vintage black car. Her look suggests a calm but serious character.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Speaking about casting Huma Qureshi in the film, the director, as per a press release, said the role was difficult to cast and required a strong performer. She added that the actress brought the character to life from the moment she appeared on screen.

"Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high-octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I knew she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me," said Mohandas, as per the release.

The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The project has been in the news for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English. Dubbed versions are also planned in several Indian languages.

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer, and Ujwal Kulkarni as editor.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, during the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. (ANI)

