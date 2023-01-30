Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears never holds her back when it comes to expressing her vulnerability and emotional upheaval. In her new post, she announced she is moving forward in her life.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Britney posted a picture of a dew-soaked red rose and wrote, "Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn't show worship placing someone's story out there ... it's a day of WELCOMING ... not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is ... nope I'm not having a breakdown ... I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!! Nope, I'm not this girl or that girl ... I am River Red ... and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights ... for 15 years ... gives me an opportunity to succeed !!! Opportunity to know I matter and maybe if you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand. Still learning this no-rules thing ... I don't think so limited ... I feel younger and in awe ... unfortunately I'm boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!! I've waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better ... Stay blessed and driven ... SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE ... Nahhh, I'd rather show my ass !!!"

As a post-script, Britney added, "yes I took my Instagram down and now it's back up because I can !!!"

As per TMZ, Spears earlier posted an Instagram video dancing and saying, "I changed my name to River Red." The singer then deleted her account, prompting concerned fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Police visited Spear's place and it only added to the dismay of the singer. She took to social media to address the fans to respect her 'privacy.'

According to Spears, "The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately," reported Variety.

Spears' statement continues, "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."

Over the last two years, Spears has been in the spotlight due to legal battles over her conservatorship - which had been put in place in 2008 and was largely controlled by her father Jamie Spears. The conservatorship ended in 2021 following the #freeBritney movement. (ANI)

