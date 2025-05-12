Washington DC [US], May 12 (ANI): Actor Richard Gadd says the success of 'Baby Reindeer' sometimes feels like an "intolerable pressure" on him, as he believes the show gained fame too early and blew up too fast, reported Variety.

In a recent sit-down with The Guardian, Gadd said the fame he's earned from his breakout Netflix limited series has been, at times, too much to handle, reported Variety.

Gadd opened up about the success of the show Baby Reindeer and said, "There have been a lot of challenging moments. The show has reached such an extreme pitch - there have been times when I've felt like the pressure was intolerable. It's been a hurricane. I don't think I'm at the point of reflection yet. I need some real time off to figure out how to get my feet back on ground, because I feel very squeezed," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Gadd's semi-autobiographical 'Baby Reindeer,' has earned six Emmys, two BAFTAs, two Golden Globes and two Critics Choice Awards.

Gadd added that part of the pressure is due to the show blowing up so fast. He said it only took a couple of days post-release for the hype around him and the show to start, reported Variety.

"It came out on a Thursday, and by Sunday people were knocking on my door asking for autographs. I was an arthouse comedian, performing to five people every night, so it was a huge adjustment. I'm still getting used to it. Going to the supermarket comes with a million caveats now," said Gadd as quoted by Variety.

Gadd's next project, "Half Man," is a six-part HBO and BBC drama set to launch in 2026.

The official logline for the series reads, as quoted by Variety,

"When Niall's estranged 'brother' Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults - with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city - a changing world, even - and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

The series was a major hit at last year's Emmy Awards. Baby Reindeer clinched the prestigious award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, marking a major achievement for the show.

Richard Gadd, who not only stars in but also created the series, was honoured with Emmys for both Best Actor and Best Writer. (ANI)

