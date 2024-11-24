Panaji (Goa) [India], November 24 (ANI): Renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha opened up about his latest film, 'Amar Aaj Marega', at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

In a conversation with ANI, he talked about the film and how the story is relatable, "The story of 'Amar' is a forever story. We all go through that at some point of time in our life when we feel that enough is enough and we have lived our life and we take a call on that."

On talking about Rajat K's quirky story, Jha added, "So the way he had written it, the way he had treated it, there are layers of it, like how the others feel. So in a very dark, humorous way it was written and I felt that in a film it's a good opportunity to try and find that character."

The Rajat K directorial venture premiered at the IFFI Goa here on November 24.

"I felt that he has made a very valid film and It will connect with people. People will understand it. And also, it's a very competent film," said the ace filmmaker about the film.

The multiple National Award-winning director has acclaimed films like 'Damul', 'Mrityudand', 'Gangaajal', 'Apaharan', and 'Raajneeti' among others.

Prakash Jha has revealed his plans to develop the third installment of the 'Gangaajal' franchise. Jha is also working on a sequel to the political drama 'Raajneeti'.

"Work is going on. There are political changes. What changes have occurred in past ten years. Political changes have been made, improvements have been made, new stories have been made. So, work is going on but right now I am consumed with 'Janadesh'."

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28. (ANI)

