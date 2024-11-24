Following their public announcement of separation, AR Rahman and Saira Banu have been at the centre of intense public scrutiny and speculation. The couple, who had been married for nearly three decades, shocked many with their split announcement. After Rahman issued a legal notice against those spreading slander, Saira has now broken her silence. In a statement to Sun TV, she addressed the rumours and misconceptions circulating in the media around her separation, offering a personal perspective to dispel the unfounded theories and provide much-needed clarity. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Music Maestro Sends Legal ‘Notice to All Slanderers’, Demands Removal of Defamatory Content.

Saira Banu Releases New Statement

In her statement, Saira Banu reaffirmed her love for AR Rahman and urged YouTubers and media outlets to refrain from making hurtful comments that could negatively impact him and their family. She also disclosed personal health issues, revealing that she has been residing in Mumbai for several months to undergo necessary medical treatment. "I would request the YouTubers and media not to say anything bad against him. He is a gem of a person, the best man in the world," she added. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.

Here's Saira Banu's Voice Note

Saira appealed to cease speculating about the reasons behind her separation from AR Rahman. "He's an amazing human being. All I would request is to let him be the way he is. I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how he does. I request you all to stop speculating. God bless! And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment. We are not announcing anything officially yet. You need to stop tarnishing his name. This is absolutely rubbish (sic)," she concluded the statement.

To note, Saira Banu's audio statement comes a day after AR Rahman issued a legal notice to those spreading false rumours about his divorce. Rahman's legal team demanded the removal of defamatory content and urged the public to refrain from speculating. FYI, Rahman and his estranged wife, Saira, share three children: Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman and AR Ameen.

