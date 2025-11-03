Goa [India], November 3 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will launch the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon in Goa.

The event, which will run from November 20 to 28, will be organised in partnership with LTIMindtree and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Also Read | What Is the Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis? Know As 'Friends' Star Goes Instagram Official With the Wellness Professional.

According to a press release, the initiative aims to explore how AI can change filmmaking and storytelling. It will bring together filmmakers, creators, and tech experts to experiment with AI-driven tools and ideas.

Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, who will also head the jury of the AI Film Festival, said the event is about expanding creativity through technology.

Also Read | Halloween 2025: Preity Zinta Shares Adorable Glimpses of Celebration With Husband Gene Goodenough and Twin Kids, Says 'It's All About the Joy on My Kids' Faces' (View Pics and Video).

"Cinema has always reflected the power of human imagination. Today, AI gives us a new lens that expands our ability to dream, design, and express. The IFFI AI Film Festival will be a playground for that evolution," Shekhar said, as per a release.

Executive Vice President and Global Head of Interactive Services at LTIMindtree, Sujay Sen, said the collaboration aims to support creativity in the age of technology.

"At LTIMindtree, we believe the future of storytelling lies at the confluence of human creativity and AI. Through this collaboration, we are proud to create a platform that nurtures innovation and brings the magic of AI to India's creative economy," said Sen.

The AI Film Festival will include a showcase of AI-generated films across different genres such as fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental cinema. A 48-hour hackathon will also be held for developers and storytellers to create new AI-based film tools.

Workshops and masterclasses will focus on topics like the use of AI in film production and the ethics of technology in storytelling. The organisers also plan to collaborate with international AI film festivals to encourage global partnerships and give recognition to new creators. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)