Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): The final trailer for Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's biographical war drama 'Ikkis' was unveiled on Friday to give viewers a deeper look into the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India's youngest and most celebrated war heroes.

The film, which marks Dharmendra's posthumous screen appearance, is set to release two weeks from now.

On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share the trailer for the war drama.

'Ikkis' features Agastya Nanda in the role of Lt. Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21.

The newly released trailer showcases intense battlefield sequences. The highlight of the trailer comes when Dharmendra's character reflects on Arun's legacy, saying he will "always be 21."

Along with the trailer, Abhishek added a caption that read, "An untold true story that deserves to be witnessed! #IkkisFinalTrailer out now. #Ikkis in cinemas January 1, 2026."

Agastya Nanda's sister, Navya Nanda, also shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "The final trailer is here. This New Year, gift yourself courage. Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, a hero who was only 21 and became eternal - Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama Ikkis, initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026. (ANI)

