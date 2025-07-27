New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The fifth day of the ongoing India Couture Week in Delhi saw Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar stealing the attention with her ramp walk at ace designer Ritu Kumar's show.

Dressed in a golden lehenga, Bhumi redefined modern bridal glamour in the most fashionable way. Instead of dupatta, she teamed up her lehenga and blouse with a cape.

For the make-up, she opted for bold lip colour and a dewy base.

With her collection, "Threads of Time: Reimagined", fashion maestro Ritu Kumar honoured craft, memory, and a future-forward vision.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bhumi was last seen in Netflix's 'The Royals' , in which her performance was widely appreciated.

Now fans are waiting for the release of her another web series titled Daldal, a thriller drama where she plays DCP Rita Ferreira. It will be out on Prime Video. However, the show's release date has not been revealed yet.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Bhumi earlier said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I'm thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

"Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever," she added. (ANI)

