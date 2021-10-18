Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Actor Vidyut Jammwal, whose latest hostage drama 'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' was recently released, shared that action sequences in Hollywood are inspired from 3,000 years old Indian martial art Kalaripayattu.

Vidyut countered the accepted notion that action scenes in Bollywood would be inspired from the West.

He stated, "People keep comparing our style of action with Hollywood, but that's not true. The fact is that all the legendary actors from Hollywood and across the globe are basically inspired by our Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, which is around 3,000 years old. So that way, we are not copying them, they were copying us. We are doing it, again and again, to show them how it should be done through the medium of cinema."

He further shared his response when his style of action was compared to that of Jackie Chan.

"Comparing our style of action with Hollywood, I often hear people saying that Jackie Chan or some other actor has done this before. I think to even reach the capacity and level of Jackie Chan sir is a big deal. I have grown up watching his films on TV, VHS cassettes with stop, pause and rewind," Vidyut added.

The film revolves around a hospital under siege. Vidyut plays the role of Vivaan Ahuja, whose wife Hansika, played by Rukmini Maitra, undergoes heart surgery in the same hospital.

The trailer gave a glimpse at many stunts in which Vivaan (Vidyut) can be seen beating the bad guys with varied props in the hospital set-up.

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra, 'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma. (ANI)

