American music composer and pianist John Williams recently during his annual Maestro of the Movies concert at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl debuted a new piece of music called "Helena's Theme". According to Variety, the new music piece is part of the original soundtrack for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film and although this fifth Harrison Ford-starring entry doesn't arrive in theatres until next June. Indiana Jones 5: John Williams Hints at Retirement, Says This May Be His Last Movie Score.

Williams introduced the track by discussing its title, which is a reference to actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character in the film. Williams added that he had recorded music for the James Mangold-directed film one week ago. He described the character as "an adventuress, and also a femme fatale... she's many, many things... She has a kind of lyrical music, like an old movie star."

Watch Video Here:

In the upcoming movie, Waller-Bridge will be joined by co-stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters. The release date for Indiana Jones 5 is currently set for June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, previously, in an interview, Williams, taking the example of actor Harrison Ford, has given an inkling that if Ford could announce that Indiana Jones 5 would be his last film, he could do the same, reported Variety. John Williams Birthday Special: Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter – 10 Most Iconic Theme Scores Composed by the Legend That Every Geek Is Grateful For.

The 90-year-old further pointed out that in the Hollywood film industry, artists had to commit six months to blockbuster films, which to Williams, seemed like 'a long commitment', reported Variety. However, he has assured that he wouldn't be 'categorically eliminating' his musical activity anytime soon.

Williams has bagged the Oscars 5 times. He is the man behind several outstanding musical scores in movies like Jaws, Star Wars, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, reported Variety. He recently composed the songs to the super-hit Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.