Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI) On International Yoga Day on Monday, actor Saif Ali Khan celebrated the occasion by performing 'asanas' with his four-year-old son, Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the father-son duo's yoga session on her Instagram account.

"Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we are always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home...", Kareena captioned the photos, which left netizens in awe of Saif's bonding with Taimur.

"I think son nailed it...heheh cutest men in blue," Saif's sister Saba Pataudi commented.

"hahaha such bonding. Pricless pictures," a fan wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a photo of her doing yoga after four months postpartum.

"For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed 'Tashan' and 'Jab We Met'... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people," Kareen posted. (ANI)

