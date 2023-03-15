Los Angeles [US], March 15 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is working on his last film.

The Movie Critic is the name of the script that Tarantino wrote and is prepping to direct this fall, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

As per the outlet's sources, the story is set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center.

Apparently, the story focuses on Pauline Kael, one of the most influential movie critics of all time. Kael, who died in 2001, was not just a critic but also an essayist and novelist. She was known for her pugnacious fights with editors as well as filmmakers.

In the late 1970s, Kael had a very brief tenure working as a consultant for Paramount, a position she accepted at the behest of actor Warren Beatty. The timing of that Paramount job seems to coincide with the setting of the script -- and the filmmaker is known to have a deep respect for Kael, making the odds of her being the subject of the film more likely.

Tarantino has for two decades commanded the ability to attract the most coveted actors, working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt two times each. He directed Christoph Waltz to two Oscar wins. Samuel L. Jackson is a frequent collaborator. If this truly is his final film, he will have no shortage of thespians dropping everything to line up for roles.

The filmmaker has long maintained he had a finite number of movies in him, saying he wanted to direct 10 films or retire by the time he was 60. The writer-director has made nine (if you count the two Kill Bill movies as one) and turns 60 later this month. (ANI)

