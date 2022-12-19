Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): The shooting for Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' has come to an end.

Announcing the wrap of 'The Archies', Zoya took to Instagram and wrote,"Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project.

After wrapping up the film, Zoya also shared a string of images from the sets. The first image is of a clapboard, while the second image is a group photo featuring the entire cast and crew. In the third picture, we can see a cake with The Archies clapboard. In the fourth picture, Zoya, with Agastya, Suhana and others, can be seen cutting the cake.

Suhana reshared Zoya's post and captioned it, "It's a wrap."

Release date of the film has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

