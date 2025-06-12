Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): Love is in the air! Singer Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the 'Levitating' hitmaker shared the good news, as per PEOPLE.

"Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting," Lipa told a reporter from the outlet over dinner.

She added that her engagement ring was made after Turner consulted her best friends and her sister.

"I'm obsessed with it. It's so me," Lipa said. "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

The couple's relationship began in early 2024 when they were first seen together at an afterparty for the premiere of Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air. Turner, who stars in the Apple TV+ drama series, was captured in a video slow dancing with Lipa. (ANI)

