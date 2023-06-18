Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan can't keep calm as she is all set to go on a summer vacation with her family.

After wrapping up 'The Crew' schedule in Mumbai, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture with her team from vanity.

"Ok it's OFFICIALLY Summer holiday time...The BEST team ever ...#The Crew Schedule Wrap...," she captioned the post.

In the image, Kareena is seen beaming with joy.

In 'The Crew', Kareena shares screen space with Kriti Sanon,Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Kareena also has Hansal Mehta's directorial in her kitty. She shot for the film in London. The actor plays a detective and mother who investigates a murder in a sleepy little town in Buckinghamshire.

She will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel "The Devotion of Suspect X," directed by "Kahaani" filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film, which has the same name in its Indian avatar, follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation. (ANI)

