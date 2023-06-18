Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back with the new season of his TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'. The first episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' aired on Jio Cinema on Saturday, June 17. Take a look at the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Contestants list.

Falaq Naaz

Actor Falaq Naaz has worked in the Tv serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' where she played the role of Sweety. However, she gained popularity and recognition for her role as Jhanvi Bhardwaj in the TV serial 'Sasural Simar Ka' which aired from 2011 to 2016. She delivered an emotional introduction. Falaq is the sister of Sheezan Khan. Falaq is praised by Salman Khan for being a strong girl.' With a wide smile, a popular TV actress enters the house wearing a stunning pink ethnic outfit. Salman and Falaq perform on'Tan Tana Tan' song.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is an Indian TV actor known for her work in the TV series 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi' as Isha Jaisinghania which aired from 2017 to 2019. She delivered a stunning performance and receives a standing ovation. She chose a white co-ord for her entry.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is a popular YouTuber known as Fukra Insaan. He says he is confident enough to face all the hurdles. He wore white T-shirt and bomber jacket with black joggers.

Akanksha Puri

TV actor Akanksha Puri performed a rocking performance on the BB OTT season 2 stage. She was last seen in 'Mika Di Vohti,' where she won the competition and was chosen to be Mika's wife, but that didn't work out. Mika expresses his gratitude to Akanksha via video message. Akanksha refers to Mika Singh as a friend, but she is still opposed to male contestants. She donned a sheer dress paired with a black bralette.

Cyrus Broacha

TV anchor and comedian Cyrus Broacha performed on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' songs before entering the Big Brother house. On the BB OTT 2 stage, he performs the 'lungi dance' with Salman Khan. Salman has a good time teasing Cyrus and his family. He wore a white shirt and a black jacket. He completed the look with black shorts and different sorts of black shoes.

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani, a TikTok star and influencer, is set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Manisha said that Salman Khan is Bihar's 'Jijaji,' and her family agrees in the video message. She belongs to Bihar. She wore a red and blue traditional lehenga for the day.

Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid is a Lebanon model and he rocked the stage with a powerful dance performance. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani flirts with Jad, and their chemistry entertains the audience.

Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui, the ex-wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, entered as the 8th contestant with a strong impression, stating that she is here to show the world who she truly is and to clean up her image. Openly discusses Nawaz and claims to be supportive. She also claims to be taking both of their children to Paris.

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is a well-known TV serial actor and she rose to prominence with the popular series Bhagyalakshmi. Salman greets Babika who has travelled all the way from Dubai. She chose a sheer golden dress.

Avinash Sachdev

TV actor Avinash Sachdev gave a powerful performance on the stage. He is best known for his role in the serial 'Choti Bahu.' He donned a light blue Pantsuit with a white shirt.

Palak Purswami

Palak Purswami showcased her versatility as an actor from her memorable stint in Splitsvilla 7 to her impactful roles in 'Badii Devrani' and 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi'. He wore a colourful semi-ethnic dress.

Puneet Kumar

Puneet Kumar also known as Puneer Superstar on social media entered in a black t-shirt and matching pants with the shimmery green jacket. tells Salman that he cannot fake it and will therefore be honest with himself on the show. MC Stan describes his content as cringe.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt who was seen among the panelist entered the show as the final contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2, leaving BB fans shocked. She chose a black saree.

The first episode of Salman Khan's reality show started off on a Grand Scale. It will air from 9 pm on the JioCinema app. It can be watched online for free. (ANI)

