Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani is currently celebrating the 13th anniversary of 'F.A.L.T.U' aka Fakirchand and Lakirchand Trust University.

Jackky on Monday took to social media to share a video post featuring the entire cast and crew sharing their experiences.

"Celebrating 13 awesome years of fun, laughter, and friendship! Remember when we said, "Life se badi school koi nahi hai ... aur is school mein har subject available hai"? Well, we lived it! From dreaming big to laughing louder, every year has been a blast. Just like in the movie when we said, "F.A.L.T.U hai, lekin life se pyaar hai!" Here's to many more unforgettable moments," Jackky captioned his post on Instagram handle.

"Everything starts with Faltu, in one word, it was a dream come true," Jackky says in the video.

Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd, the film featured Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi in leading roles. Akbar Khan and Darshan Jariwala also appeared in supporting roles.

Talking about Jackky, the actor tied the knot with actress Rakul Preet Singh in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

On the work front, Jackky is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

Rakul, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. (ANI)

