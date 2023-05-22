Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): American filmmaker James Gunn after delivering a massive hit for Marvel Studios in the form of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' has finally started storyboarding for the DC project 'Superman Legacy'. Alongside Gunn also bashed some rumours related to the project.

James took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to share his take on all of the rumours being associated with his work.

The tweet by the filmmaker read, "I'm getting barraged with bullshit DC rumours this morning. I'll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it's especially egregious, I'm going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it's one of my favourite traditions). There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don't want to encourage that. 2) I've read a hundred rumours this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don't want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I'm storyboarding Superman Legacy and don't have time! Have a great day!

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1659988027329089537

In the follow-up tweet Gunn replied to a user regarding the development of the movie stating, "It's far from the first draft."

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1659988971928301568

Gunn recently said only one person has been cast for Superman Legacy and it's not the Man of Steel himself. Names rumoured to be considered to play Clark Kent include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi and Andrew Richardson, as per a report by Deadline.

DC Studios head Peter Safran a few months back in January teased about the storyline of the upcoming Superman movie, "It's not an origins story, it focuses on Superman's balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He's the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he's kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned." (ANI)

