Robert Patrick, Nicholas Hoult in a still from 'Peacemaker' (Photo/X/@JamesGunn)

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): James Gunn has ignited fresh excitement among DC fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photograph from 'Peacemaker' season 2, offering a closer look at a pivotal prison sequence featuring Rick Flag Sr. and Lex Luthor.

The image, posted on X, shows Gunn on set alongside Robert Patrick and Nicholas Hoult, capturing a moment that has since become central to the show's narrative arc.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Akshaye Khanna SLAM 'Dhurandhar 2' Makers on Social Media for Its Political Themes? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Post.

https://x.com/JamesGunn/status/2035025668874846232

The photograph depicts a classic prison visiting room setup, with Hoult's Lex Luthor seated behind a glass partition in an orange jumpsuit, speaking through a phone, while Patrick's Rick Flag Sr. faces him from the other side.

Also Read | Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Teaser Titled 'Kusthi' To Be Unveiled on Actor's 41st Birthday? Here's What We Know.

In the caption, he wrote, "On #Peacemaker with Flag and Lex," offering no additional context but prompting widespread discussion online.

The scene itself appears in Episode 6, titled 'Ignorance is Chris,' and highlights a tense and uneasy dynamic between Flag and Luthor.

Gunn has previously indicated that this interaction signals a larger threat to 'Superman' and other metahumans, laying groundwork for future developments in the DC Universe (DCU), particularly the upcoming film 'Man of Tomorrow', slated for 2027.

While the tweet contained no dialogue or spoilers, the timing of the post, months after the show concluded its run, suggests a deliberate nod to fans revisiting key moments.

'Peacemaker' season 2 aired from August 21 to October 9, 2025, on Max, serving as a bridge between the previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and Gunn's rebooted DCU.

Fan reactions to the post have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with many calling for further crossovers and character returns.

Comments ranged from requests for additional seasons or spin-offs to speculation about the long-term significance of the Flag-Luthor alliance.

One fan wrote, "Please another peacemaker season or similar show."

Another wrote, "I loved the second season of Peacemaker"

"Gunn doesn't drop details like this unless it matters later," commented a third fan.

Season 2 of 'Peacemaker' focused heavily on Christopher Smith's internal struggles and introduced a multiverse storyline involving a deceptive alternate reality. The finale ended on a major cliffhanger, with 'Peacemaker' captured and transported to a hostile prison planet, while his allies formed a new agency, Checkmate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)