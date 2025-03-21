Born on March 21, 1978, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Rani Mukerji has truly lived up to her name, establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses. There was a time when she reigned supreme, delivering both commercial hits and critically acclaimed performances with equal finesse. The Bengali beauty, now married to YRF head and director Aditya Chopra and cousin to Kajol and director Ayan Mukerji, made her acting debut in the social drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996), which unfortunately flopped at the box office. Rani Mukerji Birthday: Black, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani 2 – 8 Stellar Performances of the Superstar That Deserve Perennial Applause!

However, her career took a meteoric turn when Karan Johar cast her as Tina in the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), turning her into an overnight sensation. For many, KKHH remains her unofficial debut, given the indelible mark she left with her performance.

Rani followed up KKHH with a string of memorable roles in films like Hum Tum, Chalte Chalte, Bunty Aur Babli, Saathiya, Black, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and No One Killed Jessica, among many others. Post-marriage, she has become more selective with her roles, yet continues to captivate audiences and critics alike with her powerful performances in films like Mardaani, Mardaani 2, Hichki, and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (let’s just pretend Bunty Aur Babli 2 never happened).

Rani Mukerji’s talent has been richly rewarded at the Filmfare Awards, where she holds several unique records. She is the only actress to have won both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in the same year (2005). The following year, she achieved another milestone by winning both Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) for the same film, Black. With 21 nominations and eight wins, Rani is the most nominated and awarded actress in Filmfare history. ‘Mardaani 3’ Announced! Rani Mukerji Returns As Fierce Cop Shivani Shivaji Roy; Film To Release in Theatres in 2026.

On Rani Mukerji’s 47th birthday, we revisit the films that earned her Filmfare accolades and where you can stream them online.

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Won: Best Supporting Actress

Rani’s portrayal of the vivacious Tina in Karan Johar’s debut film, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Salman Khan, was not only her breakout role but also earned her her first Filmfare Award.

Streaming on: Netflix and Prime Video

2. Saathiya

Rani Mukherji and Vivek Oberoi in Saathiya

Won: Best Actress (Critics)

This heartfelt remake of Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey benefited from the fresh pairing of Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji, complemented by AR Rahman’s soulful music. This was Rani’s second collaboration with YRF, a banner she would later become closely associated with, both professionally and personally.

Streaming on: Prime Video

3. Hum Tum

Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan in Hum Tum

Won: Best Actress

This YRF rom-com, directed by Kunal Kohli and loosely inspired by When Harry Met Sally, starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as frenemies turned lovers. Abhishek Bachchan’s charming cameo added to the film’s appeal.

Streaming on: Prime Video

4. Yuva

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherji in Yuva

Won: Best Supporting Actress

From acting in a Mani Ratnam remake to being directed by the maestro himself proved to be a winning formula for Rani. Her portrayal of a woman trapped in a toxic relationship, seeking hope, stood out in a film packed with stellar performances by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, and Sonu Sood.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Black

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji in Black

Won: Best Actress, Best Actress (Critics)

Inspired by the life of Helen Keller, Black is an unconventional Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, devoid of songs. Yet, the powerful performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji more than compensated for the lack of musical numbers. Rani’s dual win in both the Popular and Critics categories remains a rare achievement.

Streaming on: Netflix

6. No One Killed Jessica

Rani Mukherji in No One Killed Jessica

Won: Best Supporting Actress

Based on the Jessica Lal murder case, Raj Kumar Gupta’s film featured Vidya Balan as Jessica’s sister seeking justice. Rani, playing a sharp-witted and principled journalist, stole the show and the award.

Streaming on: Netflix

7. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukherji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Won: Best Actress (Critics)

Rani’s most recent Filmfare win came for her portrayal of a resilient mother battling an unjust foreign legal system to regain custody of her children in this real-life-inspired drama.

Streaming on: Netflix

As we celebrate Rani Mukerji’s birthday, we honour her legacy as an actress who continues to inspire and entertain with her unparalleled talent and versatility. Here’s to many more years of her brilliance on screen!

