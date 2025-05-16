Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): James Van Der Beek has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series 'Elle', a prequel to the hit film 'Legally Blonde'.

According to Deadline, the show will follow the life of Elle Woods in high school, exploring the experiences that shaped her into the iconic character.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle's mom Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as Elle's dad Wyatt.

Other cast members include Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker.

James Van Der Beek will recur as Dean Wilson, the city's new mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent.

The series is created by Laura Kittrell and co-showrunner Caroline Dries, with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt serving as executive producers.

As per Deadline, Jason Moore is set to direct the first two episodes.

'Elle' is a prequel to the original 'Legally Blonde' film, which follows Elle Woods as she navigates Harvard Law.

The new series will explore Elle's high school years, providing insight into the experiences that shaped her into the confident and determined character audiences know and love. (ANI)

