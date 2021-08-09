Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): American actor Jamie Lynn recently shared an emotional video on her social media in which she is heard crying and being comforted by her 3-year-old daughter, days after her Instagram conflict with Britney Spears.

Jamie took to her Instagram story and posted what sounds like tearful audio where her 3-year-old daughter Ivey is heard saying, "It'll be okay, mom, it has to be okay, mom."

Also Read | Malaika Arora Sizzles in an Iconic Manish Malhotra Sequined Saree and All We Can Say is ‘Hot Damn!’.

Jamie sounds like she is fighting back tears, as she says, "Thank you, baby," as per TMZ.

The audio, recorded Saturday night, underscores the drama in the Spears family. Britney has already revealed it publically that she believes her mother, father, and sister have all betrayed her over the conservatorship.

Also Read | Khamoshi the Musical Completes 25 Years: 5 Reasons Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Flop' Debut Continues To Be His Best Film to Date!.

Britney posted last month, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

"How dare the people you love the most say anything at all ... did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE ... did you put your hand out when I was drowning????" she added.

Jamie Lynn posted a video in June, on the heels of Britney's courtroom testimony, saying she fully supports Britney's move to terminate the 13-year conservatorship.

"Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I've supported my sister-- long before there was a hashtag-- and I'll support her long after," Jamie said in the stories at that time, according to TMZ.

On a related note, Britney and her lawyer, Matt Rosengart, have been mounting a full-court press to remove Jamie from the conservatorship, a prelude to asking the judge to end the conservatorship, which has been up and running for more than 13 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)