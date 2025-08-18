Los Angeles [US], August 18 (ANI): Jana Duggar is stepping into a new chapter of her life: motherhood.

The 'Counting On' alum, 35, has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Stephen Wissmann. The news comes almost exactly a year after the couple tied the knot.

Jana shared the news with her followers on Instagram, posting adorable pictures with Stephen, including one where the pair kissed and another where she showed her growing baby bump.

In her caption, she wrote about how "excited" they are for what lies ahead: "We are so excited. January 2026 is going to bring a little bundle of joy to our family! We're counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!"

The pregnancy announcement comes a year after Jana and Stephen's wedding in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. According to PEOPLE, the ceremony, described as "classic" and "elegant," was attended by 500 guests. Her sisters and close family members stood by her side, with Jessa Duggar Seewald as maid of honour and Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jordyn Duggar, and Abbie Duggar serving as bridesmaids.

Before her wedding, Jana had spoken about how meaningful the moment was for her. She admitted that for a long time, she felt like marriage might "never" happen.

"I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday," Jana told PEOPLE.

"For me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming.' But now it's starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in, and I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of.' Just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It's a dream come true." (ANI)

