New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming Punjabi romantic comedy film 'Honeymoon' unveiled Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal's 'Aa Chaliye' track on Wednesday, on social media.

Taking to Instagram, actor Jasmin Bhasin dropped the song video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#AaChaliye basaane ek jahaan, jo hai sabse alag aur sabse haseen!#AaChaliye song out now."

The romantic track 'Aa Chaliye' captures the chemistry between leads Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin. Penned and composed by Jaani with music and vocals by B Praak, the music is arranged by Gaurav Dev & Kartik Dev.

The love ballad has been shot extensively at picturesque locales in London and carries the winning combination of B Praak and Jaani's signatures stamp of music.

The film stars Jasmin Bhasin and Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal in the lead roles.Directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria, the film is a crazy roller coaster ride filled with ample laughs and the music of 'Honeymoon' is composed by B Praak and Jaani is another highlight in the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Talking about the song, Gippy Grewal said, "B Praak and Jaani have done a wonderful job on this track. 'Aa Chaliye' is all about a couple falling in love and discovering each other."

Debutant actor, Jasmin said, "The locations we filmed 'Aaa Chaliye' were absolutely breathtaking. The song has a very pleasant, heartfelt melody and is one of my favourites."

"Working with B Praak is always a pleasure and we have great creative synergy which we hope comes out through our music. 'Aaa Chaliye' is another such collaboration that we think audiences will enjoy," said Jaani.

B Praak also added, "The melody of 'Aaa Chaliye' is very classic and has a timeless feel to it. I did my best in bringing power and emotion to my vocals and I look forward to the audience reaction."

Meanwhile, Jasmin is best known for her role in 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' shows. However, it was her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' that helped her garner more limelight. During the show, she flaunted her chemistry with Aly and the duo even expressed their love for each other on national television. After 'Bigg Boss 14', the lovebirds were seen together in several music videos such as 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'. (ANI)

