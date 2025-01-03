New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar has come on board as a presenter for Jayant Digambar Somalkar's award-winning Marathi film "Sthal", which is slated to release in theatres on March 7.

"Sthal" won the coveted NETPAC award for best film from the Asia-Pacific region at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.

The film stars first-time actors from Sonalkar's village -- Nandini Chikte as the protagonist Savita along with Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki and Mansi Pawar.

The film is produced by Karan Grover, Shefali Bhushan, Jayant Digambar Somalkar and Riga Malhotra.

Set in a village in the Vidarbha region of India, the story follows "a determined young girl, Savita, who yearns for education and a brighter future. However, as her farmer parents anxiously struggle to find a suitable match for her, societal expectations place immense pressure on her to prioritize marriage over personal aspirations.

Pilgaonkar shared the poster of the film on social media on Friday announcing its release on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, the first female teacher in India, a social reformer and a poet.

The actor said he watched the film for the first time at the MAMI Festival in Mumbai along with his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and both loved it.

"This film rooted in the rural culture of Maharashtra got such an overwhelming response even from the Marathi diaspora in America, that I immediately offered my support in every way to the director," the actor said in a statement.

Somalkar, known for co-directing and writing the web series "Guilty Minds" made his debut feature with "Sthal".

"It's a moment of immense joy and pride for me to announce that 'Sthal', after its incredible journey across the globe, touching hearts and winning accolades, will finally grace theaters on 7th March, perfectly timed with International Women's Day. For a filmmaker, there's no greater dream than seeing their work come alive on the big screen and connect with audiences," he said in a statement.

"I feel it is so appropriate that we are releasing Sthal on the eve of International Women's Day, because in big and small ways the film questions patriarchy and celebrates womanhood," producer Bhushan added.

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film has been screened at 29 major film festivals and has garnered over 16 awards.

