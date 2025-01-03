The feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni seems to have no end, with each day bringing new conflicts and turning points for both actors. Justin, recently fired back at Blake's sexual harassment claims, filing a USD 250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. As part of the lawsuit, Justin's legal team submitted alleged private text messages from Blake, which they claim refuted her accusations. ‘It Ends With Us’ Star Justin Baldoni Accuses Ryan Reynolds of ‘Berating’ Him Over ‘Fat-Shaming’ Blake Lively in USD 250 Million Lawsuit.

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers Present Alleged Private Chats Between Him and Blake Lively

The text screenshots obtained by InTouchWeekly showed Lively suggesting ways to make her character appear sexier. She wrote, “Will show you both ways but beanie is much sexier.” Baldoni's lawsuit claims that when he used the word "sexy," he was only referring to her character in the film, not objectifying her. In the alleged text, Lively wrote: “I’m just pumping in my trailer if you wanna work out our lines.” Baldoni’s legal team stated that he has children and he is “comfortable around br—stfeeding mothers, and Lively seemed equally comfortable.” The filmmaker refuted the actress’ claim and said that it was “an activity she often conducted openly,” including during production meetings. ‘It Ends With Us’ Conflict: Justin Baldoni Sues New York Times for USD 250 Million Over Blake Lively Coverage, News Organisation Responds. Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Private Conversation Blake Lively and Justine Baldoni's Chat (Photo Credits: X) Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Private Conversation Blake Lively and Justine Baldoni's Chat (Photo Credits: X) Justin’s lawyers claimed the story pushed “Lively’s unverified and self-serving narrative, lifting it nearly verbatim while disregarding an abundance of evidence that contradicted her claims and exposed her true motiv ran a story that was one-sided.”

