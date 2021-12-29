Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Jean-Marc Vallee died of a heart attack on Christmas Day, the filmmaker's representative has confirmed.

The cause and date of death of the director, best known for directing films such as "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Wild", along with the HBO series "Big Little Lies", was not disclosed when his rep initially confirmed the news earlier this week.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Picture With Mohenjo Daro Actor Diganta Hazarika From Film Set Goes Viral.

Vallee's rep told Fox News Digital that he died of a heart attack on December 25.

The Canadian director, who was 58, died in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

He made his feature directorial debut with the 1995 thriller "Black List", which earned nine nominations for Canada's Genie Awards, while his 2005 coming-of-age movie "C.R.A.Z.Y." won 11 Genies.

Four years later, Vallee directed Emily Blunt in "The Young Victoria", which was nominated for three Academy Awards including a win for best costume design.

His breakthrough, however, came in the form of the 2013 film "Dallas Buyers Club".

A fact-based story of Ron Woodroof, who sold experimental drugs to AIDS patients, the film earned six Oscar nominations and won Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto the trophies in best actor and best supporting actor categories.

A year later Vallee returned with the biographical adventure drama film "Wild", starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. An adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's memoir, it was nominated for three Oscars.

In the 2015 comedy drama movie "Demolition", he worked with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The director reunited with Witherspoon and Dern for the critically acclaimed HBO series "Big Little Lies" (2017), penned by David E Kelley based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name.

He won two Emmys for directing and producing season one of "Big Little Lies", which also starred Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Alexander Skarsgard

Vallee also directed and executive produced the 2018 limited series "Sharp Objects", another project with HBO. Starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, the show was nominated for eight Emmys.

The director is survived by sons Alex and Emile, and siblings Marie-Josee Vallee, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)