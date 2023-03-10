Jennifer Lawrence-led comedy movie No Hard Feelings will hit the theatres in India on June 23, the makers announced on Friday. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky of Good Boys fame, the film is described as an edgy laugh riot. Scream VI Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera’s Slasher Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing," the official synopsis reads."No Hard Feelings" also stars ??Andrew Feldman, ??????Laura Benanti,Natalie Morale??????s and Matthew Broderick. 65 Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Adam Driver’s Sci-Fi Action Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing the movie in Indian cinemas. The makers also released the first trailer of the film on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)