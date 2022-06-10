Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez knows best how to create fashion goals with her apparel.

On Thursday, Lopez shared a stunning picture from the 'Halftime' premiere, which was held at Tribeca Film Festival on her Instagram account, leaving her fans wondering about the secret behind her beauty.

In her picture, Lopez was seen in a beautiful floor-length black-sheer gown flaunting her curves with cut-out details. She accentuated her look by pairing her outfit with diamond drop earrings and a black match colour bag.

The actor wore a bold look for her 'Halftime' premiere.

She captioned her post, "#Halftime Premiere @Netflix #TribecaFilmFestival #Tribeca."

Speaking of 'Halftime', the documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli who has tried to offer an intimate peek behind the curtain following Lopez as she readies herself for her Super Bowl Halftime show, as well as for her performance at the recent presidential inauguration, Variety reported.

"It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true," said Micheli.

The documentary will primarily focus on Lopez's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show, which saw her headline along with fellow Latin pop icon Shakira. It also features new footage of her performing at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

In April, Amanda Micheli's directorial 'Halftime' got selected to open the 2022 Tribeca Festival. It will screen on June 8, at the United Palace in Manhattan and will drop on Netflix on June 14.

The film is executive produced by Courtney Baxter, Jason B. Bergh, Christopher Rouse and Yong Yam. Producers of the film include David Broome, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Sofio Hall, Kent Kubena, Terry Leonard, Serin Marshall, Benny Medina and Angus Wall. (ANI)

