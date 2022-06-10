After a hectic Cannes schedule, actor Deepika Padukone has now taken some time off from work to spend quality time with her family. On Friday, the Piku star along with her father-former badminton champion Prakash Padukone visited Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati to celebrate the latter's birthday. Deepika Padukone Wishes Her Father Prakash Padukone With This Cute Throwback Pic On His 65th Birthday, Calls Him As ‘The Greatest Off-Screen Hero’.

The father-daughter duo was spotted in the temple premises in purple shawls which they received as a mark of blessings from the temple priest. Deepika's mother Ujjala and sister Anisha also joined them in a family ritual that the Padukones have been following for years. Prakash Padukone and Deepika Are Indeed the Stylish Father-Daughter Duo! See Their Pics from Mumbai Airport.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023.Pathaan marks Deepika's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Hapyy New Year. She is also a part of Project K -- featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and The Intern Hindi remake.

