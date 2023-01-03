Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) Marvel star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after he sustained "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" following the snow ploughing accident over the weekend in Nevada's Reno, his spokesperson said.

The 51-year-old actor, who is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, continues to be in a "critical but stable" condition, he added.

In a statement to entertainment magazine People, Renner's representative said the "Hawkeye" star was operated upon on January 2, a day after he met with an accident while ploughing snow at his Reno home.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," said the representative for the two-time Oscar nominee.

Local authorities had said Renner, the only party involved in the accident, was airlifted to a hospital on New Year's Day.

The actor's spokesperson further said his family is grateful to the medical staff, local authorities and fans for their support.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner will next be seen in the second season of "Mayor of Kingstown", set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.

