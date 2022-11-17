Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Veteran American comedian Jerry Seinfeld has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding comedian Dave Chappelle's recent monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'.

According to Fox News, Chappelle's comments on the show sparked a backlash as he spoke about the Jewish community during his opening routine, which critics slammed as 'normalizing anti-Semitism'.

Also Read | Raja Ke Non Favourite Sadasyon Ne Ki Ek Nayi Planning. Kya Honge Woh Apne Iraadon Mein … – Latest Tweet by ColorsTV.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld, who is Jewish, shared his thoughts on Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert's recent debate over Chappelle's remarks.

He said, "I did think the comedy was well-executed, but I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."

Also Read | Indian Idol 13: Puranchand Wadali’s Versatile Grandson Navdeep Wadali Dazzles Ayushmann Khurrana.

On whether Chappelle's comments made him 'uncomfortable', Seinfeld added, "It provokes a conversation which hopefully is productive," Fox News quoted him as saying.

In 2018, Chappelle made a guest appearance on an episode of Seinfeld's Netflix talk show 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'.

Last weekend, Chappelle hosted 'SNL' and during his 15-minute opening bit, joked about recent anti-Semitic comments made by Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving while allegedly promoting an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called out Chappelle over the monologue on Twitter.

"We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #anti-Semitism," Greenblatt wrote, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)