By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with senior party leaders, addressed the media following former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) appearance before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led State Government, describing its two-year governance in three words--Diversion, Subversion and Perversion. He alleged that the administration was deliberately diverting public attention, concealing its failures, and indulging in what he termed "perverted politics."

KTR claimed that the SIT had failed to adhere to legal provisions, including those under the BNSS law enacted by Parliament. However, he said KCR, despite not being legally required to appear in person, chose to cooperate fully with the inquiry out of respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. He noted that courts had, in several precedents, allowed questioning at a person's residence, but KCR voluntarily presented himself before the SIT and answered every query in detail, the note read.

According to KTR, the proceedings made it clear to the police leadership, including the DGP and SIT officials, that no wrongdoing had occurred during the BRS government's tenure. He alleged that for two years the Congress had encouraged rumours, speculative narratives and selective leaks to malign KCR and the previous administration, and expressed hope that the inquiry would finally put an end to what he described as politically motivated insinuations.

Appealing to the media, KTR urged journalists not to rely on unofficial leaks, saying that if authorities had any substantive findings, they should issue formal statements. He remarked that the repeated circulation of unverified information only highlighted the weakness of the case. "Trying to smear KCR is like spitting at the sun--it will fall back on those who attempt it," he warned, accusing the State Government of pursuing what he termed "petty politics" for the last two years.

KTR alleged that the renewed focus on the case coincided with the ongoing municipal election process and was aimed at diverting attention and disrupting the BRS's grassroots campaign. He questioned whether the SIT was functioning independently or under political direction, asking whether it was being guided by the Pradesh Congress Committee leadership rather than law enforcement authorities, the note stated.

He reiterated that KCR, a two-time elected Chief Minister and a central figure in the Telangana statehood movement, continued to command public respect, and said that citizens were closely watching what he called repeated attempts to target him. KTR added that the SIT would now be fully aware, based on KCR's responses, that the allegations--particularly those related to surveillance or phone tapping--were baseless. Describing the case as "frivolous," he said the BRS would continue to cooperate with investigators if summoned again.

Referring to Congress leaders' earlier protests when central agencies summoned Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, KTR questioned what he termed the "double standards" of the ruling party. He said that if Congress leaders could protest such actions, the BRS and its supporters had every right to demonstrate peacefully when their leader was questioned, according to the note.

KTR thanked party cadres and supporters for organising protests, rallies, road blockades and social media campaigns across villages and towns, and also expressed appreciation to media organisations for covering the developments.

He further criticised the State Government over law-and-order issues, citing recent incidents and alleging that authorities had failed to respond adequately. He claimed this reflected a broader deterioration in public safety under the present administration.

Turning to the Union Budget, KTR alleged that February 1--the traditional Budget Day--had been deliberately chosen to question KCR in order to deflect attention from what he called Telangana's repeated exclusion from central allocations. He said that despite having eight MPs each from Congress and the BJP, the State had received "zero" in the last two Budgets and would face the same outcome this year as well, the note said.

KTR accused the Chief Minister of making frequent trips to Delhi and abroad without securing tangible benefits for Telangana, questioning the expenditure involved and asserting that public funds were being used for what he termed personal or political purposes. He said the people of Telangana were closely observing these developments and would draw their own conclusions.

Referring to past allegations involving the Kaleshwaram project, Formula E event, power sector inquiries and now alleged tapping cases, KTR said successive accusations had failed to produce proof and were gradually being dismissed by officials themselves. He characterised these developments as part of a pattern of "attention diversion" and urged the State Government to focus instead on governance and securing resources for Telangana in the forthcoming Budget.

Concluding his remarks, KTR said the Congress administration should abandon what he described as diversionary tactics and concentrate on addressing fiscal priorities, public safety, and the State's development needs, adding that citizens were politically conscious and would hold those in power accountable, the note concluded. (ANI)

