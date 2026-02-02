New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, where the two leaders discussed several key issues.

In a post on X, PMO shared, "Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri@NayabSainiBJP met Prime Minister@narendramodi."

A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as people-focused and aligned with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking in Panchkula, Saini said the Budget reflects the resolve of Narendra Modi to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047 and will be seen as a milestone in that journey.

Calling it a visionary document, he said, "The vision of Prime Minister Modi, his resolve for a developed India by 2047, will see this budget as a milestone in achieving that developed India. This is a visionary and historic document. It is a glorious day for all of us. On this auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, this budget is truly dedicated to the welfare of the people and the spirit of upliftment of the poorest of the poor."

He added that the three main pillars of the Budget are speed, capacity and inclusive growth.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Some of the key announcements of the budget were that public capital expenditure has been increased to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY 2026-27, up from Rs 11.2 lakh crore in the previous year, underlining the government's continued focus on infrastructure-led growth.

Key initiatives include the development of seven high-speed rail corridors connecting major cities, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years to promote environmentally sustainable transport systems.

A major highlight on the taxation front was the announcement that the New Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 2026, accompanied by simplified rules and redesigned forms to ease compliance for taxpayers. The Budget also proposes reductions in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates for overseas tour packages, education and medical expenses under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. (ANI)

