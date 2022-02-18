Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Jessica Biel has returned to the dark side with her new role as convicted murderer Candy Montgomery.

As per E! News, photographers captured the actor in a very '80s blue dress, oversized glasses and heels as she filmed the upcoming Hulu series 'Candy' in Decatur, Georgia.

Also Read | A Thursday Ending Explained: Decoding the Suspenseful Climax of Yami Gautam Dhar's Disney+ Hotstar Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

True crime fanatics cannot wait for Biel's portrayal of Montgomery, a housewife and devout Methodist who killed her best friend Betty Gore with an axe in June 1980. Biel has become a trusted storyteller in the thriller genre after starring in and executive producing USA's 'The Sinner', as well as Facebook Watch's 'Limetown'. She's an executive producer on the popular Freeform drama 'Cruel Summer', which was ordered for the second season in 2021.

'Handmaid's Tale' actor Elisabeth Moss was originally slated to play Montgomery, but in October, it was reported that the star had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts.

Also Read | #NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni Team Up for a New Film; Shooting Begins.

Biel isn't the only actress retelling the tale of Montgomery's horrific crime.

Elizabeth Olsen is playing the Texas housewife in the HBO Max limited series 'Love & Death', set to premiere on the streaming platform this year. Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons will play Allan Gore, joined by co-stars Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)