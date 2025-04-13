Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): A grand jewellery exhibition, 'Nikah Edit', was held in Srinagar on Saturday, receiving a huge footfall.

The event brought together the finest jewellery brands under one roof at the Lalit Grand Palace. It offered an opportunity to locals to explore and purchase premium and stunning bridal jewellery.

From traditional bridal sets encrusted with precious stones to modern minimalist pieces perfect for contemporary weddings, the event showcased a wide spectrum of individualistic styles.

On organising the exhibition, Suneha told ANI, "Exhibitions are not just for selling jewellery, but also developing a connection with the local audience. So, of course, such events should happen more happen and people should also participate. This increases their networking."

The exhibition witnessed a massive crowd -- from brides-to-be and families planning upcoming weddings to collectors and connoisseurs of fine jewellery. (ANI)

