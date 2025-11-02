New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Actor Jimmy Shergill starrer upcoming series titled 'Operation Safed Sagar' was unveiled during the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday.

The event celebrated the spirit of the Indian Air Force and its role in one of the most daring missions of the Kargil War.

The series is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal and directed by Oni Sen.. Apart from Shergill, it also features Siddharth, 'Munjya' fame Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin in key roles. It is produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, with support from the Indian Air Force. The show will stream on Netflix in 2026.

The makers also took to their Instagram account to share the first look at the upcoming series.

The marathon took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and saw participation from serving officers, veterans, dignitaries, and thousands of citizens. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, attended the event, along with senior members of the force and the film's creative team.

Speaking at the event, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, as per a press release, shared, "I am very happy to see 12,000 people participate in this marathon in Delhi, which was also simultaneously conducted at 46 other locations. I would like to congratulate Netflix on launching the series Operation Safed Sagar. It was an air battle at the highest altitude, and the Indian Air Force displayed the highest degree of professionalism in achieving the Kargil heights."

According to the release, the series is based on real events and focuses on the Indian Air Force pilots who carried out dangerous missions during the Kargil War. It has been shot across real IAF bases and features MiG aircraft to maintain authenticity.

Sanjay Routray, co-founder of Matchbox Shots, said the show is "not just about war; it's about courage, sacrifice, and transformation."

Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films said, "Operation Safed Sagar is a story of grit, heart, and the human spirit. Collaborating with Netflix and the Indian Air Force allowed us to capture that spirit with authenticity and scale, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share this story with audiences worldwide."

A story backed by the Indian Air Force, Operation Safed Sagar, is set to stream on Netflix next year. (ANI)

