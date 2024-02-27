Los Angeles [US], February 27 (ANI): British actor Jodie Turner-Smith has opened up about her split from Canadian actor Joshua Jackson.

CNN reported that the 'Queen & Slim' star said to The Times in an interview that "Sometimes things we want to work just don't end up working."

Also Read | Yami Gautam Opens Up About Filming 'Action Scenes' for Article 370 During Pregnancy.

"And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and your children."

The pair separated last year after getting married in 2019. Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023. They have a three-year-old daughter, Juno Jackson, as per CNN.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Lucknow Promotions: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Fans Lathi-Charged After Stampede Breaks Out (Watch Video).

Smith told the outlet that she is currently at a fantastic place in her life.

"I feel like the world is my oyster. I'm pinching myself, it's insane!" she said.

"I love what I do. It excites me, it thrills me, it fulfils me. And I feel like there's only more to come from it," Turner-Smith continued. "All I want is to grow, get better, to learn from what I've done and to constantly move. And all the while make sure that I'm looking after myself and everyone around me."

Regarding her divorce, the actress stated that there are "many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, 'Who am I and am I being true to that?'"

"If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us," Turner-Smith said. "I don't think it's a failure. We had such a beautiful moment together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us."

She deemed it "exciting!"

"The bravest thing in the world is to recognise when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter," she said. "The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."

Turner-Smith recently completed filming 'The Acolyte,' a TV series from the 'Star Wars' franchise, has another series in the works, 'Bad Monkey,' co-starring Vince Vaughn, and was interviewed in Vancouver while filming 'Tron: Ares,' a sequel to the 2010 sci-fi film "Tron: Legacy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)